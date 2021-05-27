Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,625. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $202.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

