Oder Investment Management LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.97. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

