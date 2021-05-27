Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $845,667.75 and $98,196.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00085235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00982000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.29 or 0.09652134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00092818 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

