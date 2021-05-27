Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 312,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,307. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

