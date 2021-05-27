Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.86. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

