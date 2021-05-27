Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Acquires $132,800.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $137.05. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,029. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.