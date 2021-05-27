Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Acquires $132,800.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $137.05. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,029. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $163.43.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
