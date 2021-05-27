Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in ABB by 186.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 163,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,638. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

