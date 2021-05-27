Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $533.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $346,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,572 shares of company stock worth $5,136,216 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

