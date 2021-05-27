Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Campus Communities also reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 7,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

