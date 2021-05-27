Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.27. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $250.91 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

