Harbor Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,012. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

