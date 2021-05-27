Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.31. 4,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,952. Entegris has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

