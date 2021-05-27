Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 273,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,098,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.45. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,235. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

