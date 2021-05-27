AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 44.5% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,289. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.31 and its 200-day moving average is $294.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

