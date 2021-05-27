Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,216 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

