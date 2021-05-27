Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,813,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 48,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 398,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

