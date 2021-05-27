Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,928. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

