Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 617,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 110,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 295,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647,898. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

