Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 2,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,606. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

