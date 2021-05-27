Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,388. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

