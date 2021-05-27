Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.