Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.46. 15,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $99.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

