Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 107,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 633,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,389,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.