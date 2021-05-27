$264.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $264.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,629. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

