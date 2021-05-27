Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $137.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $137.50 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $559.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,657 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 2,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

