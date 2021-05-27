Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

