Insider Selling: SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36).
Shares of LON SDI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.42). 1,636,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,265. The company has a market cap of £182.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.09. SDI Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
SDI Group Company Profile
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.