Insider Selling: SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36).

Shares of LON SDI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.42). 1,636,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,265. The company has a market cap of £182.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.09. SDI Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

