GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

