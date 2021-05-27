SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $235,353.69

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $235,353.69 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.01 or 1.00101248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.01104266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00536035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00387368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00093110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004583 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

