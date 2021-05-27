Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Cap Hits $78,966.15

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $78,966.15 and approximately $65.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00085597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.00995022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.74 or 0.09688952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00092777 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

