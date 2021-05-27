Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$28.00” Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$28.00 price target from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.32.

TSE SU traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$28.03. 2,910,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.35. The stock has a market cap of C$42.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.22. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

