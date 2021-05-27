Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,680,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.