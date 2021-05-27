Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$139.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.08.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,044. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$67.57 and a 52-week high of C$127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.54.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.