Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,495. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

