Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $498.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,168. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $310.16 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.