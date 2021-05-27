Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the April 29th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,055,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,550,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,459,456. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

