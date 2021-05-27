Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the April 29th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,055,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,550,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,459,456. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
