Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BCUCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BCUCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

