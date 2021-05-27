Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the April 29th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $$7.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

