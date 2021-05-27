EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.17.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 796.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

