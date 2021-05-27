BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $225,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $6,967,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $879.66. 5,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,939. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $888.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

