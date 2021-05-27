B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.88% of B. Riley Financial worth $44,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 6,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

