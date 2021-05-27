Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,318,723 shares of company stock worth $138,944,224 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

PLTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,776,500. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

