Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.56% of Rogers worth $55,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,750. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

