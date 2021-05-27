Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $59,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Helios Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.