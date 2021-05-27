Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $489,289.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00062778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00182468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00037113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00813647 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAZEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.