Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Integrated Products traded as high as $102.31 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 26891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

