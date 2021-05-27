Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,596. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

