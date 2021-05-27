Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 million to $3.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,613. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.