Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 58,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,035. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.