Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,785 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.69. 75,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,927,501. The company has a market cap of $443.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

